Home catches fire

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

An eastern Iowa family is all right after a small fire sparked in their home.

Cedar Falls firefighters were called to 1309 Grand Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, after a chimney fire started slowly spreading to the rest of the house.

According to a firefighter, the family made it out and called 911 for help.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly, and there wasn't much damage to the home.

