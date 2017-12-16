9 burros beloved by visitors burned in Custer park wildfire

According to their website, the report card shows how each public school is performing, based on certain educational measures.More >>
According to their website, the report card shows how each public school is performing, based on certain educational measures.More >>
Over the last year, more than 20 people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a methamphetamine and money laundering conspiracy centered in Marshalltown, Iowa.More >>
Over the last year, more than 20 people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a methamphetamine and money laundering conspiracy centered in Marshalltown, Iowa.More >>
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the bus driver was 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks of Carson, Iowa. The student who died was 16-year-old Megan Klindt.More >>
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the bus driver was 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks of Carson, Iowa. The student who died was 16-year-old Megan Klindt.More >>
The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
Don Bosco topped North Scott 45-31 in their final pool match to clinch the Battle of Waterloo championship. In doing so, the Dons became the first class 1A team to win the title in the eight year history of the event.More >>
Don Bosco topped North Scott 45-31 in their final pool match to clinch the Battle of Waterloo championship. In doing so, the Dons became the first class 1A team to win the title in the eight year history of the event.More >>