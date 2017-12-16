Son, sued by father, ordered to pay $10M for killing of mom - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Son, sued by father, ordered to pay $10M for killing of mom

(AP) -

A Marion County jury has said a 45-year-old man is responsible for the 2015 shooting death of his mother and that he must pay $10 million to her estate.

The Des Moines Register reports the verdict came Friday in the bizarre civil case in which a father and son accused each other of the killing.

Nobody has been charged in 68-year-old Shirley Carter's death.

Bill Carter sued his son, Jason Carter, for wrongful death. The elder man says his son was financially strapped and killed Shirley Carter to gain access to his parents' $10 million in assets.

Jason Carter has denied that. His lawyer argued that it was Bill who killed his wife because she wanted to leave him and for financial gain.

A criminal investigator testified during the lawsuit that the home had been ransacked to look like a robbery, but police noted Shirley Carter's purse, prescription drugs and some checks were found near her body.

