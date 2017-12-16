Girls hockey team aspires to Winter Olympics

If boys can do it, girls can too. An area group of ice hockey players love their all-girls team and they're hoping to make it to the Olympics some day.

The team based out of Cedar Rapids started practicing the day after Thanksgiving. Coaches say at first only a dozen girls came out, but during the last couple weeks, the team has now doubled to 25 girls.

"Who says girls can't play hockey?" said Cadence Inzerello, 8-years-old.

Don't let their size fool you, the Maidens of Mayhem are tough.

"If you try to do hockey it might not seem easy at first, but it's really fun when you get to know it," said Cadence.

This all-girls ice hockey team started a few months ago, Coach Jason Johnson says they girls are loving being part of the team.

"We actually have six girls that I know of that I can think of off the top of my head that have started playing hockey just because it's an all girls league and they didn't have to play against the boys," said Coach Johnson.

The team has been working hard and some players say they are hopeful one day they'll make it to the Olympics.

"I worked really hard these past few years and I think I am really up for it," said Annabell Deegan, 8-years-old.

"With the Winter Olympics coming up and the women's program doing as amazing as they are doing it gives these girls an opportunity to see what they can do in the future and give them a place to strive for," said Coach Johnson. "There's huge growth in the women's game and I just want to make sure these girls have an opportunity to be a part of that."

But, for right now they are playing hard and working on building the team.

"I like how you really get to meet new people and you can just get out there an be active," said Annabell.

Showing girls can play too.

"I want people to know if you're up for a challenge you should always go for the goal," said Annabell.

Annabell says she is excited to watch the Olympics because she will get to see someone play the same sport she does and she can continue to work to one day play in the Winter Olympics.

The girls practice every Saturday in Cedar Rapids. If you'd like some more information you can contact Coach Johnson at Jason.Johnson@nisc.coop.