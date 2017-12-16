Wigginton, Iowa State storm past UNI 76-65

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Iowa State blew past Northern Iowa 76-65 on Saturday for its eighth straight win.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 with nine rebounds for the Cyclones (8-2), who used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put the Panthers (8-3) in a hole too deep to climb out of.

Wigginton scored 11 of 13 points for Iowa State at one crucial point in the second half -- a run capped by a deep 3 from the elbow -- and Weiler-Babb's 3-point play made it 59-50 with 7:55 to go.

Weiler-Babb added another 3 a few minutes later that pushed the lead to 64-54, and Jeff Beverly followed with a 3 that made it 69-56 with just over three minutes to go.

Wyatt Lohaus had 16 points for the Panthers, who shot just 10 of 30 in the second half and just 36 percent overall.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones' winning streak up until Saturday came against a bunch of overmatched opponents and struggling Iowa at home. But this was a big-time victory over a very good Panthers team -- and proof that Iowa State just might be a factor in the Big 12 after all.

Northern Iowa: This might come back to haunt the Panthers if they can't win the Missouri Valley's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones are still projected to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, though the expectations for Iowa State continue to rise with each passing game. Of course, a win over No. 10 Xavier on Friday at home would go a long way toward rectifying that result.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

Northern Iowa: The Panthers host No. 10 Xavier on Friday.