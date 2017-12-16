61-year-old bench presses to inspire others - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

61-year-old bench presses to inspire others


Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
JESUP (KWWL) -

A 61-year-old man bench pressed 400 pounds this weekend to hopefully inspire others.

Jesup Gym owner, Rex Reinhart challenged himself to perform 45 reps of the incline bench press machine in 45 minutes.

Well, he beat that goal and did 60 reps today in 60 minutes. He says he challenged himself to hopefully inspire other people to set goals, regardless of their size or age.

