Eastern Iowa man donates 1,000 toys to Ronald McDonald House

An area man is back at it for his seventh year in a row, collecting more than 3,000 toys for cancer patients.

Paul Woodward dropped off 1,200 toys to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City today. Woodward says he plans to bring the rest of the toys to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital later this week.

Woodward says he collects toys every year because of the smiles he sees on the children's faces when he delivers the gifts.

There is still time to donate to Woody's Toy Drive, to donate you can reach out to Woodward on Facebook.