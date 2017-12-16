Cook, Hawkeyes cruise past Drake 90-64

Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Iowa State blew past Northern Iowa 76-65 on Saturday for its eighth straight win. Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 with nine rebounds for the Cyclones (8-2), who used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put the Panthers (8-3) in a hole too deep to climb out of.More >>
Tyler Cook scored 23 points, Jordan Bohannon had 15 with seven assists and Iowa cruised past Drake 90-64 on Saturday, its sixth straight win over the rival Bulldogs.More >>
Five players from Iowa college football teams were named to the Academic All-America teams this week.More >>
A movie about the tragic death of a student and Iowa City West Trojan's improbable run to a state championship is almost here.More >>
When the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to New York on Dec. 27 to play Boston College in the Pintsripe Bowl, their first and foremost goal is to leave with a win.More >>
