Assault reported at UNI apartment complex

Police say they're looking for the two people responsible for cutting someone at University of Northern Iowa.

The University of Northern Iowa Police were called to the Hillside Apartments Friday night for an aggravated assault.

Police responded at 11:10 p.m.

The victim says he knew the two people responsible, and they cut him with a knife during a fight.

Right now authorities are looking for the people responsible.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police at 319-273-2712.

We checked in with campus police at 4:15 p.m. Saturday to see whether anyone was arrested, and authorities said all questions would have to go through the public relations department on campus.

We left messages with Scott Ketelson at the Office of University Relations, and we have not yet heard back.

