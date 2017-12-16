GM shows new Silverado pickup at event in Texas

General Motors is showing of an all-new version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at an event in Texas.

The company released pictures of the rounded new truck with thin LED headlamps and a blacked-out front grille.

GM gave few details ahead of its official debut at the Detroit auto show in January.

The company says the 2019 Silverado will be lighter than the current model with a high-strength steel bed.

It will have a mixed-metal body -- that likely means a combination of aluminum and steel.

The truck also will get new engines and transmissions, possibly including a diesel.

The changes should help GM gain ground on the aluminum-clad Ford F-Series, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler also will show a new Ram pickup at the show.