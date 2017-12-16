Trump to meet with Cabinet members at Camp David - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump to meet with Cabinet members at Camp David

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

President Donald Trump will be holding a series of weekend meetings with Cabinet members at Camp David.

A White House spokeswoman said Saturday that Trump would meet with Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin as the Republican-led Congress plans to vote on its tax bill.

Trump will also meet with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Housing and Urban Development head Ben Carson, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin.

Trump is set to return to the White House on Sunday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.