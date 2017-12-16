Trump to meet with Cabinet members at Camp David

President Donald Trump will be holding a series of weekend meetings with Cabinet members at Camp David.

A White House spokeswoman said Saturday that Trump would meet with Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin as the Republican-led Congress plans to vote on its tax bill.

Trump will also meet with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Housing and Urban Development head Ben Carson, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin.

Trump is set to return to the White House on Sunday afternoon.