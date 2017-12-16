Fire destroys Des Moines home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire destroys Des Moines home

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (WHO) -

A Des Moines home catches fire early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Lyon Street at 2:40 Saturday morning for a home on fire.

Nobody was home, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters say they're not sure how the fire started, but they were able to quickly contain it.

WHOTV in Des Moines initially reported this story, and you can ready their report here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.