Fire destroys Des Moines home

A Des Moines home catches fire early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Lyon Street at 2:40 Saturday morning for a home on fire.

Nobody was home, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters say they're not sure how the fire started, but they were able to quickly contain it.

