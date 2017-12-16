Large group of volunteers place wreaths at Arlington - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Large group of volunteers place wreaths at Arlington

A huge number of volunteers are placing wreaths on tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

WTOP-FM reports the annual event drew a large crowd Saturday, with more than 245,000 wreaths placed at grave sites.

The Wreaths Across America caravan traveled earlier this month from Columbia Falls, Maine, where the wreaths were made.

The caravan went through several states before arriving in Arlington.

The grand marshals are Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Roger Donlon and his wife, Norma Donlon.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery.

A total of 1.2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across the country in 1,238 locations.

