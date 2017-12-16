Residents request approval to keep Iowa dock

Some northern Iowa residents are seeking state approval to keep a popular dock at a state park despite revised rules that limit dock lengths.

The Globe Gazette reports that the future of the Sunset Bay dock northeast of Clear Lake State Park remains uncertain due to its 496-foot (151-meter) length.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources capped commercial dock lengths at 300 feet (91 meters) from the water's edge under revised regulations in 2008.

Resident Jake Kopriva submitted a dock permit application to the department last month to keep the dock at its current length.

Kopriva says keeping the current length will encourage economic activity and help manage current boat slip shortages.

A department official told the newspaper the agency is reviewing Kopriva's application and hopes to respond by the end of the month.