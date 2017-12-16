Philadelphia cow escapes nativity scene twice, replaced by new cow

A cow has been making a scene of its own in Philadelphia, twice escaping a church nativity display.

Stormy the cow escaped the Old First Reformed Church of Christ and ended up on an interstate Thursday.

Police rounded up the large animal, boxing it in using their vehicles and walking it off the interstate to return it to the church, KOCO reported.

It didn't take long for Stormy to break out again. The cow was found on the fourth floor of a parking garage before it was taken back to the nativity scene, KOCO reported.

Stormy has been returned to the farm she belongs to and her daughter took has taken spot in the nativity scene.