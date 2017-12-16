Iowa Egg Council, grocery donate eggs to Iowa food bank

BOONE, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa's egg farmers and a regional grocery chain have partnered for a promotion to donate eggs to the Food Bank of Iowa this holiday season.

The Iowa Egg Council and Fareway Stores say they will give a dozen eggs to the food bank for every two dozen bought by each customer at all Fareway stores in Iowa. The campaign begins Monday and runs through Dec. 23. The promotion will donate up to 21,600 dozen eggs to the food bank.

The council says the campaign aims to give back to individuals who are food insecure in the communities Iowa egg farmers live and serve.

Food bank president and CEO Michelle Book says eggs are nutritious source of protein and a great way to help sustain the people the food bank serves.