Lyft cars sport "ugly sweaters" for the weekend

(CNN) -

Lyft cars in the D.C. area are showing off in ugly sweaters this weekend.

It's part of a program called Merry Mode.

The cars wear sweaters and the drivers can sing a Christmas song.

All fares will be donated to food and education programs.

In case you're wondering, it professional knitters 50 hours to make the sweaters. 

