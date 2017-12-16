VIDEO: Bell ringing goat gets a lot of attention from shoppers

A bell ringing goat is getting a lot of attention!

Bill Higgins in New Hampshire is ringing the bell for the Salvation Army and hopes his little helper brings cheer to shoppers.

KWWL is partnering with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Ally Crutcher and Abby Turpin will be out ringing bells at the Cedar Falls Walmart from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th.