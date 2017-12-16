Snowy owls spotted in higher numbers in Iowa this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Wildlife officials note there have been several sightings of snowy owls across Iowa in recent weeks.

Sioux City television station KTIV reports that an estimated 50 and 75 snowy owls are in Iowa -- considerably higher than an average winter, when there are about 10 snowy owls in the state.

Wildlife officials say it's part of a cycle every four to five years when lots of snowy owls come south.

Matt Wetrich the Carroll County Conservation says the all-white raptors native to the Arctic can be spotted on fence and utility poles, as well as rock piles and in fields "just sitting on the ground."