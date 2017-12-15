Waterloo holiday light show draws crowd

Perfectly-timed Christmas trees, snowflakes, and lights dance to the holiday music on the radio.

Every night between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Prospect Boulevard in Waterloo, car after car waits in line to catch a glimpse of the magic.

"All of my friends were telling me, I needed to come here and check this out. I am so glad I did," said Katie Johnson, who brought her daughter, Chloe. "Chloe was like, 'Wow, how do they do that?"

The holiday show lights up the street with 28,000 lights.

It takes homeowners Jim and Margee Budensiek more than fifty hours to set up the display, but they start working on the show months before Christmas.

"You've heard about Christmas starting in July? It does start in July in this household," laughs Jim Budensiek, who is responsible for designing the show.

This is the Budensiek's fourth year creating a light show and each year gets bigger.

"There is always a point every year when I am up on the side of the house going, 'Why do I do this? Why do I do this?' Then this happens," said Jim, pointing to the line of cars in front of their house; families taking a moment to make a memory.

"It is huge, and I think there needs to be more of it. Definitely, we need more of it," said one mother watching with her two girls.

It's the stories surrounding the show that truly make the Budensiek's Christmas.

"People are posting, 'You know, we stop by everyday on our way home.' 'My kids never sit still and they sat through the whole thing.' 'They loved when Santa Claus came and handed out candy canes.' That just reinforces why we do this," said Marg Budensiek.

To find out when Santa will be making another visit to the light display, follow Prospect Light Show on Facebook.

