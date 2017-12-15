Firefighters save veteran's flag during house fire

A disabled veteran was forced to watch as fire destroyed his home but firefighters would be able to save at least one item of significance.

On Wednesday, a fire destroyed the home of Jeff Dailey, a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran in Lexington, Kentucky but not all was lost thanks to two firefighters who went beyond the call of duty.

Despite the home being on fire and without being asked by Dailey, Captains Derek Powe and Arthur Ashley took the veteran's flag off his wall, fold it properly, and then gave it Dailey.

"The building is on fire, and they take time to take it off the wall, fold it up, move it to someplace where it's not going to get dirty, wet, keep it safe," Dailey said.

Dailey said he was moved by such a gesture and wanted to get the fire department a much deserved "thank you."