Algeria's Ambassador to the U.S. declared honorary citizen of Elkader

Algeria's Ambassador to the United States is now an honorary citizen of Elkader.

It happened in Washington D.C., during an event hosted by the National U.S.- Arab Chamber of Commerce.

His Excellency Madjid Bouguerra was declared an honorary citizen by Josh Pope, Mayor of Elkader.

During the ceremony, Pope spoke about Elkader's connection to its Sister City of Mascara, Algeria.

Bouguerra was also honored as the "Ambassador of the Year."