Algeria's Ambassador to the U.S. declared honorary citizen of El - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Algeria's Ambassador to the U.S. declared honorary citizen of Elkader

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -

Algeria's Ambassador to the United States is now an honorary citizen of Elkader.

It happened in Washington D.C., during an event hosted by the National U.S.- Arab Chamber of Commerce.

His Excellency Madjid Bouguerra was declared an honorary citizen by Josh Pope, Mayor of Elkader. 

During the ceremony, Pope spoke about Elkader's connection to its Sister City of Mascara, Algeria. 

Bouguerra was also honored as the "Ambassador of the Year." 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.