Man wants to re-adopt dog

An eastern Iowa man wants to re-adopt the pet he surrendered, after the shelter paid for thousands of dollars in surgery costs.

Jeffrey Ferrie said he surrendered his dog at the Cedar Bend Humane Society after learning his dog's jaw surgery would be too much.

After Ferrie dropped off his dog, shelter leaders were able to share the dog's story on social media, and they raised nearly $5,000.

Boris is a 10-year-old Chihuahua, and former owner Jeffrey Ferrie says he thinks the dog broke his jaw after getting into a fight with the neighbor's dog.

So, with no money to pay for X-rays and surgery, Ferrie surrendered Boris to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, but first, Ferrie said he tried seeing if veterinarians in the area would accept payments for the surgery cost.

"I would love to get my dog back. I didn't want to give him up, but that was the only option that I had, and they made it seem as though they were just going to put him down anyway. I didn't think there was any option that he would survive this ordeal to begin with," Ferrie said.

After sharing Boris's story on social media, Cedar Bend Humane Society Co-Director, Kristy Gardner, said they were able to raise the money.

"We were just completely blown away with the generosity of our community. We definitely have a lot of animal lovers out there," Gardner said.

Since the money was raised through donations, Ferrie said he should be able to re-adopt Boris.

"So, they're not out anything if they were to either give me back my dog or allow me to re-adopt him. There's nothing coming out of their pockets if they decide to do that," Ferrie said.

Right now, Gardner said their biggest concern is Boris.

"Our main concern is the animal. Right now we're just moving forward with the care of the dog. We're not concentrating on getting him adopted or where he needs to go from here. Right now, our focus is on the dog," Gardner said.

Gardner said Boris will need special care for the next five months, including isolation, medication, and special food because his jaw isn't fully working.

Ferrie said he does have other dogs and children, so isolating Boris might be difficult.

When it comes time to put Boris up for adoption, Gardner said she will evaluate everyone, including Ferrie.

Due to the severity of Boris's jaw injury, he had to undergo special surgery in Des Moines.

We asked Ferrie if he would be willing to pay for the surgery costs, and he said he would likely have to raise the money.

Ferrie added he didn't even have the $30 fee to surrender Boris, and he had to ask his mother for the money.

Ferrie said he originally adopted Boris from the Cedar Bend Humane Society nearly two years ago.