Homicide victim's girlfriend pleas for answers

As Waterloo Police investigate the homicide of 39-year-old Cedric Craft, his girlfriend is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Craft died Thursday morning after being injured from a gunshot wound.

According to Waterloo police, officers were called to 121 Courtland Street December 11th, just after 7 p.m. for a burglary. When officers arrived they found Craft, shot in the head.

Craft was taken to Allen hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he remained in critical condition. He later died from his injuries just days later on Dec. 14th.

His girlfriend, LaKeena Pendleton wants answers.

"You know go Christmas shopping for the girls this weekend, but we can't do that now, because he's gone," said Pendleton. "I don't understand that."

Pendleton had left his home for work just hours before.

"He don't trust nobody," said Pendleton. "He only let family members in or close friends. So whoever did this, knew him real good...know I was at work and did this to him."

The morning after the shooting, officers were back at the home working to piece together what exactly unfolded inside. Waterloo police say they're still investigating.

"You know as far as I know, he didn't have no enemies," said Pendleton. "You know he's a good man. He always helped out with his family. They'd been living here for 39 years."

Pendleton says Craft leaves behind 11 children.

"I say he's a loving caring father," said Pendleton. "He cared about everybody. He gave everybody love. Any little information will help out. Just come forward and say something."

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.