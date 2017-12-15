More than 20 people sentenced to prison for meth, money laundering conspiracy

Over the last year, more than 20 people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a methamphetamine and money laundering conspiracy centered in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Michael Vincent Woodbury Bent, age 38, from Dubuque, Iowa, received a 300-month prison term after a November 15, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Dennis Sharkey II, age 51, from Dubuque, Iowa, received a 140-month prison term after a November 23, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Adam Fullbright, age 38, from Dubuque, Iowa, received a 58-month prison term after a November 23, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Chris Nauman, age 31, from Dubuque, Iowa, received an 85-month prison term after an October 27, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

John Husemann, age 52, from Dubuque, Iowa, received a 24-month prison term after a December 21, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Heather Harris, age 38, from Waterloo, Iowa, received a 42-month prison term after a November 17, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Zach Miller, age 28, from Waterloo, Iowa, received a 90-month prison term after a November 3, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Jacob Burton, age 36, from Waterloo, Iowa, received a 154-month prison term after a December 21, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Edward Behrens, age 52, from La Crosse, Wisconsin, received a 53-month prison term after a December 28, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Chad Ellis Weyland, age 38, from Waterloo, Iowa, received a 144-month prison term after a February 21, 2017, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Deis Ray, age 41, from Waterloo, Iowa, received an 80-month prison term after an October 17, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Jay Seehase, age 38, from Waterloo, Iowa, received a 240-month prison term after a February 9, 2017, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Kevin Hemmer, age 42, from Waterloo, Iowa, received a 78-month prison term after a February 9, 2017, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.



Aldo Omar Lopez Martinez, age 23, of Marshalltown, Iowa, received a 360-month prison term, after a March 23, 2017, jury verdict finding him guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Adan Sanchez-Chavez, age 26, of Marshalltown, Iowa, received a 240-month prison term after a December 29, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Roque Rodriguez Arellano, age 33, of Marshalltown, Iowa, received a 48-month prison term after a January 3, 2017, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Susana Martinez Arreola, age 30, of Marshalltown, Iowa, received a 24-month prison term after a December 20, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Michael Corwin, age 31, of Marshalltown, Iowa, received a 151-month prison term after a December 1, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Alejandro Hernandez, age 39, of Marshalltown, Iowa, received a 42-month prison term after a December 28, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Alfredo Morales, age 26, of Des Moines, Iowa, received a 120-month prison term after a December 28, 2016, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Isaias Lopez Martinez, age 40, of Marshalltown, Iowa, received a 144-month prison term after a May 4, 2017, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Ashley Marie Dean, age 30, of Waterloo, Iowa, received a 65-month prison term after a May 8, 2017, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence at trial, and other court hearings throughout the case, showed that as early as the summer of 2013, a group of people agreed with each other to distribute methamphetamine. The groups was centered in Marshalltown, Iowa, and distributed hundreds of pounds of ice methamphetamine throughout Northern Iowa.

Members of the conspiracy returned cash from the sale of methamphetamine to Mexico, either by wire transfer or by using cars to smuggle cash across the border.

The investigation started on May 9, 2016, when investigators executed 29 search warrants in Iowa and Wisconsin, and seized over $250,000, six pounds of methamphetamine, and 14 firearms. The methamphetamine had a street value of approximately $272,880.