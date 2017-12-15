Bird is the word

Update: Even though a call came in to the Jesup police department for a flock of peacocks near the road, a few bird experts reached out to us to let us know, it's likely a group of wild turkeys -- which is completely normal this time of year.

We apologize for any confusion.

------------------

A group of birds are doing all right, after they were spotted in eastern Iowa.

According to Jesup police, they were called to the southeast part of town Friday morning for a flock female peacocks walking around.

The caller wanted to make sure the birds didn't wander it to traffic and get hit, and police wanted to make sure they were all right too.

According to a police officer, he's not sure why the birds are in the area or whether they are someone's pets.

The police officer says he last saw them in a wooded area south of town.

If these are your birds, you can call the Jesup Police Department.