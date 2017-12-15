Dubuque boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

A 7-year-old boy was taken to Finley Hospital in Dubuque after being struck by a car around 7 a.m.

It happened in the 20000 block of Highway 52. A woman was driving near a Western Dubuque Community School District bus stop, when the boy got out of his parent's car, and started to cross the road to the bus. That's when he was hit by the car's passenger side mirror.

Authorities tell us his injuries are non-life threatening. The accident remains under investigation, with possible charges pending.