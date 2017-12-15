WATCH: Paralyzed pit bull learns to walk again through swimming therapy

A dog is learning how to walk again in Wisconsin.



A six-year-old pit bull was out chasing squirrels when he ran into a fence. When he hit the fence, he broke his neck and became paralyzed.



The injury was so serious, the owner says she was told she should put him down. Instead, she put him in swimming therapy, and he's starting to use his legs again.



"He was in diapers, on a cart, not moving at all."



The owner says she hopes to see him out chasing squirrels again some day soon.

