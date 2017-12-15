VIDEO: Case of road rage, man kicks woman's car and tackles her

Authorities are investigating a case of road rage in Arnold, Missouri.



A woman noticed a man following her down the interstate, so she says she pulled off and into a store parking lot.



The man followed, blocked her in, and began kicking her car, accusing her of throwing something out of her window.



The incident was caught on surveillance video, but the woman also decided to record on her own phone.



In the surveillance video, the man is seen tackling the woman to the ground, and almost hits her as he sped off.



Police have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.