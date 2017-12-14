Luther women beat Mount Mercy in college basketball

Luther College got 15 points from Claire Marburger in a 76-67 victory over Mount Mercy Thursday night in a non-conference match up Cedar Rapids.

Katie Waller added 13 for Luther, while Laura Hamilton and Madison Spence each scored 12.

Ashley Dolan led Mount Mercy with 16. The loss drops Mount Mercy to 2-9 on the season, while Luther ups its record to 6-5.