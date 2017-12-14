Luther women beat Mount Mercy in college basketball

Five players from Iowa college football teams were named to the Academic All-America teams this week.More >>
Five players from Iowa college football teams were named to the Academic All-America teams this week.More >>
A movie about the tragic death of a student and Iowa City West Trojan's improbable run to a state championship is almost here.More >>
A movie about the tragic death of a student and Iowa City West Trojan's improbable run to a state championship is almost here.More >>
When the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to New York on Dec. 27 to play Boston College in the Pintsripe Bowl, their first and foremost goal is to leave with a win.More >>
When the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to New York on Dec. 27 to play Boston College in the Pintsripe Bowl, their first and foremost goal is to leave with a win.More >>
Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson picked up another All-America designation Wednesday.More >>
Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson picked up another All-America designation Wednesday.More >>
The Associated Press named UNI seniors Elijah Campbell and Jared Farley as FCS All-Americans. The honors mark the first time in three years the A.P. has honored multiple Panthers.More >>
The Associated Press named UNI seniors Elijah Campbell and Jared Farley as FCS All-Americans. The honors mark the first time in three years the A.P. has honored multiple Panthers.More >>