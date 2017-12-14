Iowa Wave shirt raises more than $440k for children's hospital

The women behind the Iowa Wave t-shirt have presented a check to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, and it's a big one.

It all started with a touching tradition.

"When we saw the wave at that first home game it was really deeply moving for us and it felt like there just had to be something that we could do," says Meighan Phillips, Co-Creator of the Iowa Wave shirt.

Soon the Iowa Wave t-shirt was born among a group of friends, with 100% of the profits going to the children's hospital.

"10 p.m. hit and all of these orders started coming through," Phillips told us.

At least 22,000 t-shirts sales later, a check for more than $440,000 is given to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

"This check today is just kind of a foretaste in my heart of where this is going to go in the future," says Lori Willis, Co-Creator of the Iowa Wave shirt.

Now they want the kids in the hospital to feel the support they feel on game day year round.

"We created this bear, his name is Instead. So instead of feeling fear, instead of feeling sadness, frustration, we want you to hold him instead. We want you to feel hope, we want you to feel joy, we want you to instead feel loved and supported," says Brooke Mickelson, Co-Creator of the Iowa Wave Shirt.

We are told an Instead mascot may even be in the works.

There is one thing for sure, this wave of support is not over.

"We're gonna keep fighting for them. We're gonna keep fundraising," says Mickelson.

"These kids need the hope that the wave offers and to be one tangible small piece of this is just really special," says Phillips.

Money from the check will be going to the Child Life department, Pediatric Research and the Adolescents and Young Adults Cancer Program.







