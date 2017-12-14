Iowa teams net five Academic All-Americans

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.



Five players from Iowa college football teams were named to the Academic All-America teams this week.

Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson and Drake defensive lineman Nathan Clayberg were named to the first team.

Iowa's Parker Hesse, along with Northern Iowa's Marcus Weymiller and Drake's Tanner Evans were named to the second team.

All five players sported GPA's of 3.72 or higher. Weymiller had the highest of the five with a 3.96 GPA.