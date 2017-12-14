First trailer drops for movie about Iowa City West volleyball team

A movie about the tragic death of a student and Iowa City West Trojan's improbable run to a state championship is almost here.

LD Entertainment released the first trailer of the "Miracle Season" today.

The movie is about the death of volleyball player Caroline Found, and the run the Trojans made after her death to win a state title.

It sparked the movement "Live Like Line" and even gained national attention.

The movie is set to debut April 13.