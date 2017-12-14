VIDEO: Four deer run in front of car, jump over bridge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Four deer run in front of car, jump over bridge

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

A scary situation for a driver on I-380. Four deer run in front a drivers car, then over a bridge. 

This happened over the weekend on the 80th street southwest bridge on I-380 in Cedar Rapids. 

You can watch as the four deer panic, and then all of them jump over the bridge. 

All four of those deer were killed after the jump. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.