Nicole Finn found guilty of first degree murder

Nicole Finn was found guilty of the murder of her 16-year-old adopted daughter Natalie Finn Thursday afternoon.

WHO reports she was also found guilty of three counts of first degree kidnapping, related to her other children.

Natalie Finn died in October 2016. She was 16-years-old and weighed 85 pounds. Investigators say she was wearing an adult diaper and had been siting in her own waste for some time.

Nicole Finn's ex-husband, Joe Finn pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, neglect or abandonment and child endangerment. He was not living with the family when Natalie died. His trial will begin January 8th.