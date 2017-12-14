Man arrested after chase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man arrested after chase

A man is in custody following a car chase in Linn County.

Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m. They received a call of someone driving recklessly on Highway 151 near Springville.

When they tried to pull the car over, the driver took off. It started near Marion Boulevard, continued into the Marion Square, and onto South 11th Street.

It then continued near Marion Airport Road, and into Jones County.

The driver was eventually pulled over just north of Cascade.

30-year-old James Williams, from Davenport, was arrested. He's facing multiple charges.

