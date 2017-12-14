Dubuque police looking for man who stole Walmart worker's wallet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque police looking for man who stole Walmart worker's wallet

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Investigators in Dubuque say they're searching for a man who stole a wallet with hundreds of dollars inside of it from a Walmart worker.

The theft happened on November 25 around 11 p.m. inside the store in the 4200 block of Dodge Street. The suspect, who police describe as a white man with a larger build wearing a camo hat and coat, took a Walmart employee's wallet from the checkout area of the store. The wallet had over $300 inside of it, as well as various cards and other items.

The suspect was tracked with city cameras driving either a Chevy or GMC truck over the Julien Dubuque Bridge going east into Illinois after the theft. If you have any information about the crime, Dubuque police are asking for you to contact them.

