Dubuque Fighting Saints' teddy bear toss nets 1,300 bears

The Dubuque Fighting Saints collected more than 1,300 stuffed animals during their recent teddy bear toss.

The hockey team hosted the eighth annual event Saturday, Dec. 2. About 50 large stuffed animals were included in the donation.

“We couldn’t be happier to have helped spread the holiday cheer with our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night,” said Katie Kenne, the Fighting Saints’ Vice President. “Our fans and our staff succeeded in making sure to help put smiles on the faces of people in need this holiday season. Thank you all for making this special night happen!”

All of the stuffed animals are donated to Toys for Tots Dubuque.