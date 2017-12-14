Waterloo Police investigate homicide

The Waterloo Police Department is now investigating a homicide. Cedric Craft, 39, died Thursday morning after being injured from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on December 11th.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.