WATCH: Implosion of old Cassville power plant

CASSVILLE, Wis. (KWWL) -

There's electricity is in the air as a plant known for providing power comes down.

Alliant Energy scheduled an implosion of the Nelson Dewey Generation building in Cassville, Wisconsin.

A crowd gathered to watch it happen this afternoon.

The plant closed in recent years, affecting more than 40 workers.  Some of those employees transferred to other facilities.

KWWL had a crew there today.  Watch News 7 KWWL at 5 & 6 p.m. for what many are calling a sentimental goodbye in their community.

