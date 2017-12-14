Grout Museum to hold blood drive - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grout Museum to hold blood drive

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Grout Museum District will be holding a blood drive. It will take place on Thursday, December 28 from noon-5 p.m.

For more informatoin www.gmdistrict.org/blooddrive2017 or call 319-234-6357.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.