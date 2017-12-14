Dog with broken jaw needs donations for surgery

Boris is a Chihuahua Terrier mix who was taken to the Cedar Bend Humane Society with a broken jaw. He was examined by professionals at the Companion Animal Clinic, who determined Boris was in extreme pain and needed immediate surgery.

The CBHS rushed Boris to the Iowa Veterinary Referral Center in Des Moines for emergency surgery. This emergency did not allow time for CBHS to raise funds prior to his surgery. CBHS is asking for up to $3,200- $3,500 in donations. This will cover up-front surgery costs, follow-up care and rehabilitation. According to the CBHS Facebook page a surgeon will attempt to repair Boris' jaw, however, there's no guarantee on the success of this operation due to the severity and nature of the break. It may be necessary for the doctor to amputate a portion of his lower jaw. If amputation is necessary, the doctor has assured us that Boris will be able to adapt. Any donation in any amount is appreciated, and will offset the cost of his medical expenses.

You can stay updated on his surgery by visiting the Cedar Bend Humane Society Facebook page. Donate here: https://www.cedarbendhumane.org/donate/donation-form