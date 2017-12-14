Officials: Speed likely factor in fatal crash into Iowa home

MAYSVILLE, Iowa (AP) -- Investigators say speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash that sent a Ferrari plowing into a Maysville home and sparked an explosion and fire that destroyed the home.

Scott County Sheriff Time Lane tells the Quad-City Times that the late Tuesday night crash killed the sports car's driver, 58-year-old Kelly Phillip Dewulf, of Wheatland. One person was in the home at the time of the crash, but was able to escape unharmed.

Investigators say skid marks leading from Maysville Road through a ditch and into the home mark the path of the runaway car. Parts of the vehicle littered the front and back yards, including tires and the rear hood. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.



