VIDEO: Kids fight over baby Jesus in Nativity pageant - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Kids fight over baby Jesus in Nativity pageant

Posted: Updated:

Away in a manger, no crib for his bed, the little Lord Jesus didn't, exactly, lay down his sweet head.

A Preschool in East Tennessee put on a nativity show and concert. 

One little kid, playing a sheep, realized the baby Jesus doll was hers.

And another little one, playing Mary, wasn't having it. 

After a little disagreement, and a parent intervention, the show continued. 
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.