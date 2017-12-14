WATCH: Brother interrupts wrestling match to save his sister - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Brother interrupts wrestling match to save his sister

Posted: Updated:

There's a video that's gaining a lot of attention this week from Indiana!

A brother showed just how much he loves his sister. 

A young girl named Ruby Lewis was in a wrestling tournament, when she got pulled to her ground. 

Her younger brother,Jash, jumped up and ran to try and rescue her. 

You can hear him screaming, "get off," in the video. 

To watch the video on YouTube, click here. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.