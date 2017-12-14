PBS suspends distribution of Smiley show for misconduct - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- PBS says it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley's talk show after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations" of misconduct by its host.
   The broadcaster said in a statement Wednesday that it hired a law firm to investigate "troubling allegations" about Smiley and that its findings prompted the indefinite suspension.
   A representative for PBS declined to specify the nature of the allegations against Smiley, but said the investigation included interviews with him and "witnesses."
   Smiley's nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

