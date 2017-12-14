"Felt so good to hold them," Vinton sailor surprises daughters for the holidays

Sometimes the best gift doesn't have the biggest price tag.

Two Vinton sisters just wanted their dad home for Christmas, and it looks like Santa came a little early this year.

Matthew Ducharme has been in the Navy for nine and a half years.

For his latest deployment, he's been at sea for about 8 months.

That is until this weekend. His daughters, Michelle and Ariel, opened up a big gift from Santa.

When they were done opening it, out popped there dad.

The big surprise was of course followed by a big hug.

"I was so happy. It felt good to actually hold them for once," Matthew said.

"They were chocking you too. They were hugging him so tight," his wife, Alex Ducharme, said.

Matthew says he is home for good. That was his last deployment. He plans to study at Kirkwood College and eventually go to the University of Iowa.