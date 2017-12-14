Field of Dreams movie named to National Film Registry - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Field of Dreams movie named to National Film Registry

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
If you build it, they will come.

The Field of Dreams movie has received another honor, as this week it was added to the National Film Registry.

The movie site is in Dyersville. 24 other movies were also added to the registry this week at the U.S. Library of Congress. 

