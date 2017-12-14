Five years ago today, 26 children and educators killed at Sandy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Five years ago today, 26 children and educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary

Posted: Updated:

By PAT EATON-ROBB
Associated Press
   
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) -- Out of a senseless tragedy, many relatives of the 26 children and educators killed five years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy.
   
They've dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent violence.
   
Some organizations honor the passions of the children who were lost on Dec. 14, 2012.
   
Others have jumped into the policy fray to lobby for gun control or improved mental health care. In some cases, they've traveled the country, and even the world, as recognized experts in their fields.
   
The Sandy Hook families have created a website to share each of their stories and information about the various projects they've started in memory of their family members.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.