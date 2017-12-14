Five years ago today, 26 children and educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press



NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) -- Out of a senseless tragedy, many relatives of the 26 children and educators killed five years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy.



They've dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent violence.



Some organizations honor the passions of the children who were lost on Dec. 14, 2012.



Others have jumped into the policy fray to lobby for gun control or improved mental health care. In some cases, they've traveled the country, and even the world, as recognized experts in their fields.



The Sandy Hook families have created a website to share each of their stories and information about the various projects they've started in memory of their family members.

