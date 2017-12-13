Hawkeyes look to cement their standing in program history during Pinstripe Bowl

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

When the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to New York on Dec. 27 to play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl, their first and foremost goal is to leave with a win.

But a number of Hawkeye players and coaches have the chance to cement their standings in the program's rich history.

Senior running back Akrum Wadley is 193 yards away from becoming the program's fourth leading rusher of all time. He also needs just two touchdown's to tie the program record of 36.

Quarterback Nate Stanley also needs two touchdowns for a record. He would tie Chuck Long's single season record of 27 touchdowns, set back in 1987.

He also needs 162 yards to become the ninth Hawkeye to pass for 2,500 yards in a season.

And senior Matt VandeBerg will become the program's all-time leader in games played when he takes his first snap of the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, All-American Josey Jewell needs just ten tackles to become the fourth leading tackler in program history.

And fellow All-American Josh Jackson needs one interception to tie the program record for picks in a season with eight. Desmond King was the last to accomplish that feat two years ago.

And finally, with the win, Kirk Ferentz would tie Hayden Fry for the most wins in school history.

Despite all these records on the line, you can bet that Iowa will only be playing with one thing on their minds: a win.

The Pinstripe Bowl kicks off at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27.

KWWL's Brad Hanson will be there with all sorts of coverage leading up to the game and following it.